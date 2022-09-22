Every Car That Was Discontinued In 2022

The push toward electrification has, without doubt, put a lot of pressure on the U.S auto industry. With the trend progressing in full force, it's inevitable that carmakers restructure their lineup, accommodating new models as some of the old ones bid farewell to the United States.

The motive, as per manufacturers, is part monetary and part strategic. Reasons range from poor sales volumes to internal competition to becoming entirely outdated and losing popularity. Survival of the fittest, as our list of all vehicles axed for 2022 makes clear. Roughly 30 names are on the roster, some of which have been serving in the United States for over 20 years. From icons like the WRX STI and Land Cruiser, to exotics like the Lamborghini Aventador and Rolls-Royce Wraith, the list is populated with cars from all genres, including cargo vans and fuel-cell vehicles.

Without further ado, here's the list of every car that's been discontinued for the 2022 model year.