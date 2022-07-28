Rolls-Royce Spectre Turns Soothsayer To Deliver Electric Coupe's Killer Cosseting

New details about what's shaping up to be the most intriguing Rolls-Royce in decades keep emerging, and the countdown to the big unveil of the Spectre all-electric coupe continues. Set to be revealed in full by the end of the year, the luxury two-door is still currently clad in its distinctive camouflage wrap as testing is underway, but that doesn't mean we don't have some extra clues about what's going on underneath.

Rolls-Royce

It's fair to say that Rolls-Royce hasn't been particularly concerned in the past with the weight of its cars. After all, when you're loading up on leather, wood, and a V12 gas engine, heft is an inevitability. Still, for Spectre and to accommodate the weight of an all-electric drivetrain including its battery, making sure the "magic carpet ride" is present and correct has become a priority — and it can't all be done by putting the mascot on a diet.

Rolls-Royce

The result, Rolls-Royce now explains, is a new "smart suspension system" that integrates with its electronic roll stabilization. It can tap data about the road surface up ahead — built up using cameras and other sensors along with knowledge from the navigation system about upcoming corners — to preload the anti-roll bars and help keep the EV coupe level. It also stiffens the dampers and readies the four-wheel steering for maximum precision in the turns.