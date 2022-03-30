After Seeing Rolls-Royce's Spectre EV In The Snow, We Have Questions

Rolls-Royce promised something big from its first all-electric production car, and Spectre is shaping up to satisfy that commitment both literally and spiritually. Photos are deceptive. At first glance, the work-in-progress EV doesn't look like it would be especially huge — by Rolls-Royce standards, at least — but, according to the automaker, its dimensions are far from humble. In fact, it's more akin to the dearly-departed Phantom Coupé, the two-door which was discontinued in 2016.

That was over 18 feet in length, though Rolls-Royce isn't saying that Spectre will be exactly matching the sheer scale. However, with confirmation that the new electric coupe will be riding on vast, 23-inch wheels, it's enough to leave us recalculating our mental image of just how large Spectre will be.

Though the 6.75-liter V12 may not have been handed over from the Phantom Coupé, Spectre will inherit its split headlights. The windshield rake is even more dramatic, meanwhile, helping with both the silhouette and the aerodynamic slipperiness. A similarly pared-back Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament helps Spectre hit a mere 0.26 drag coefficient, at least in Rolls-Royce's early prototypes.