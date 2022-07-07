2023 BMW M4 CSL: Everything You Need To Know

BMW's M division is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and as part of those celebrations, the company has unveiled a pair of new models. The first of those is the XM, a 750 horsepower hybrid super-SUV that should print money for the brand, but thoroughly disappointed enthusiasts when it was unveiled. After all, it's the first pure BMW M model since the M1, yet it looks like it would be more at home doing the school run than tearing up the track. Thankfully, the second new model is much more an enthusiasts' car, as it resurrects three of the most iconic letters to ever grace a BMW. That's right, the CSL is back.

The latest car to gain the "Coupe, Sport, Lightweight" moniker is the M4, a car that's already stirred up controversy in its latest form with a polarizing design highlighted by a prominent dual-kidney front grille. How good it looks might be up for debate, but its performance certainly isn't, as it's the fastest and most technically accomplished generation of the car to date. In other words, it's a perfect starting point for BMW to work its magic and create a CSL that lives up to its iconic name.