New BMW M4 CSL Is A Super-Rare Road Racer

The refreshed 3-Series is not the only new Bimmer to receive its fair share of 50th-anniversary livery. You can think of the new BMW C4 CSL as the German automaker's golden tribute to its high-performance M division. Founded in 1972 to support BMW's entry into professional motorsports in the mid-60s to early '70s, the M badge has faithfully represented the pinnacle of BMW's engineering and racing prowess ever since.

The 2023 BMW M4 CSL starts with an M4 Competition RWD. Next, BMW tinkered with the stock 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine and added a new cylinder head with a 3D-printed core). It also has a forged lightweight crankshaft and a new indirect intercooler to unleash a higher 30.5 psi boost pressure (the M4 Competition runs on a 24.7 psi boost), adding 40 more horses to the stock 503-horsepower output.

BMW USA

The result is 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, enough for the new M4 CSL to become what BMW says is the most potent road-legal M4 ever made. With all that power going to the rear wheels using a retooled eight-speed automatic gearbox, the M4 CSL scoots to 60 mph from a dead stop in 3.6 seconds, about 0.2 seconds slower than an M4 Competition xDrive but quicker than a stock M4 Competition RWD. The top speed is electronically-limited to 191 mph.