The New 2023 BMW 3 Series Avoids A Huge Grille Mistake

The internet is awash with leaked photos of the 2023 BMW 3 Series. Although the updated seventh-generation 3 Series won't formally make its global debut until July 2022, BMW was kind enough to satiate our appetites by unveiling what to expect from its best-selling sport-luxury sedan. The German automaker has sold more than 16 million units of the 3 Series since the marquee debuted in 1975. The current G20 3 Series has been the most popular across its lineage, and BMW claims "demand has been stronger in the first three years of this generation than for any of the preceding 3 Series generations over the same period."

The automaker is fortifying its 3 Series lineup with an all-electric variant called the i3 eDrive35L, but it's a China-only model that won't see the light of day in Uncle Sam's territory. Instead, the refreshed U.S.-bound 3-Series features updated design themes, new technology features, and an interior makeover.