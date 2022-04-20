2023 BMW 7 Series Revealed With Fully-Electric I7 Flagship And Wild Tech

The first all-electric 7 Series brings all of the above to the table in a zero-emission package. It utilizes the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology with drive units at both axles and a high-voltage battery. With 255 hp being delivered to the front and 308 hp to the rear, the i7 has enough grunt to lay down 549 pound-feet of torque in an instant. Though limited to 149 mph, the i7 should satisfy drivers who like to go heavy on the rightmost pedal.

Like the iX SUV and i4 sedan, the adaptive energy recuperation system can be found on the i7. If you've ever experienced it, it's a very effective function that smooths out one of the rougher parts of EV driving: namely, the unsettling jerk of battery regeneration. This system reads the surroundings to determine when, and with what force, the car activates the regenerative system.

Speaking of charging, the software from the previous "i" models has been updated for the i7. It's been adjusted to ensure the charging rate drops off in a smoother manner, rather than sharply when the charge percentage reaches a high level, a universal issue for BEVs that make topping off the last bit of the battery a challenge.

Charge levels and estimations are even tied into the navigation system in the i7. Based on the car's current estimated range as well as real-time data, the i7 will determine the optimal route to follow, and taking charging stations along the way into account. Given that there's 300 miles of estimated range on tap — with BMW basing that on the EPA test cycle, rather than the more generous WLTP cycle — the i7 should have little trouble getting drivers where they need to go. When it's time to charge up, the i7 is equipped with a combined charging unit for level 2 and 3 chargers. At a DC fast charger, the BMW can recover as much as 80 miles in ten minutes of charge thanks to 195 kW support. Included with the price of the i7 is three years of unlimited charging at Electrify America stations.