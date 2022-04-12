2023 BMW X7 Gets A Bigger Grille To Go With Its Bigger Power
BMW has revealed the new 2023 X7, and if you'd been tempted by the automaker's largest SUV but were worried it might not have a grille scaled to match, your prayers have been answered. Freshly updated with the increasingly-familiar oversized BMW fascia, the new X7 also gets a power bump, more technology, and the promise of a more potent Alpina XB7 version to come.
It's fair to say that BMW's front-end styling has been controversial of late. Larger and larger iterations of its kidney grille have prompted a love-it-or-hate-it reaction, though arguably the design language works best on equally outsized vehicles like this sizable SUV.
Bolder styling for MY23
For the 2023 model year, BMW has brought the X7's grille in line with its stablemates. It's flanked by split headlamp units – a first for the automaker – with integrated turn signals. More lighting is built into the grille itself, with bi-color bars and chrome that can be optionally illuminated with cascade lighting on the X7 xDrive40i. That's standard on the more potent X7 M60i.
New satin aluminum inlays feature on the lower front air intakes, while at the rear there are new 3D sculpted LED taillamps. They're slimmer than before and integrate the BMW lettering. An optional M Sport Package will add special front and rear aprons, side skirts, high-gloss black trim for the door sills and more, and double-spoke bi-color 21-inch M light-alloy wheels; 23-inch wheels are offered as an official option for the first time on the X7.
Two engines on offer
There'll be two engines to begin with. The 2023 X7 xDrive 40i gets a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder, with power up to 40 hp compared to the outgoing version, to 375 hp. The model also gets 383 lb-ft of torque, peaking at 398 lb-ft when the mild hybrid system weighs in. BMW also says consumers can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.6 seconds.
The 2023 X7 xDrive M60i, meanwhile, uses a 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8 engine with mild hybrid power. It's good for 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque and can do 0-60 mph in an estimated 4.5 seconds.
A gearbox with a paddle shifter trick
Both engines are paired with a new 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, which introduces a Sprint function that is triggered by holding the left paddle shifter for a second or more. At that point, the gearbox shifts down to the lowest possible gear, the mild hybrid contributes its power, and all of the powertrain and chassis systems are set to their most potent.
Optional on the xDrive40i, and standard on the M60 xDrive, are Integral Active Steering and active roll stabilization. They work with the adaptive two-axle air suspension and electronically controlled dampers, all of which have been re-tuned for the updated X7. The Active Comfort Drive with Road Preview system — standard on the M60i and part of the xDrive40i's Dynamic Handling Package — uses the front-facing camera, navigation data, and driving style analysis to maximize ride comfort and handling.
A high-tech dashboard upgrade
Inside, there's the new BMW Curved Display – combining a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch center touchscreen, all behind a single sheet of curved, antireflective glass – running the latest iDrive 8. Multi-contour comfort seats are standard, with heating at the front; ventilation and massage are optional. Extended Merino leather is standard on the X7 M60i and optional on the X7 xDrive40i; the latter comes with vegan Sensafin fabric, an artificial leather, as standard
A head-up display is available, as is a glass package for the drive controls in the redesigned lower center console. There's also natural language voice control, embedded 5G with Wi-Fi hotspot, and Personal eSIM which – with a compatible carrier – allows a car data plan to be moved between BMW models. That's all set up automatically via the optional BMW Digital Key Plus and a nearby iPhone.
Pricing and the Alpina XB7 to come
The 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i will start at $77,850 (plus $995 destination), while the X7 M60i will start at $103,100 (plus $995 destination). Both models are expected to launch in the U.S. in Q3 2022.
As for the new Alpina XB7, that's not due to arrive in the U.S. until early 2023; it'll have a classic ALPINA-branded front apron, plus four oval tailpipes in a custom rear apron. The model will also get a customized version of the 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8 engine, tuned for 630 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. As a result, 0-60 mph acceleration will be trimmed to 4.0 seconds, and the top speed sits at 180 mph. Pricing will be confirmed closer to launch.