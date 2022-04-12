2023 BMW X7 Gets A Bigger Grille To Go With Its Bigger Power

BMW has revealed the new 2023 X7, and if you'd been tempted by the automaker's largest SUV but were worried it might not have a grille scaled to match, your prayers have been answered. Freshly updated with the increasingly-familiar oversized BMW fascia, the new X7 also gets a power bump, more technology, and the promise of a more potent Alpina XB7 version to come.

It's fair to say that BMW's front-end styling has been controversial of late. Larger and larger iterations of its kidney grille have prompted a love-it-or-hate-it reaction, though arguably the design language works best on equally outsized vehicles like this sizable SUV.