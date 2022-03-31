BMW's Best-Selling 3 Series Is Now An EV - But There's A Catch

BMW is adding a new all-electric car to its portfolio, and it's weird in a bittersweet way. The iconic brand is calling it the i3 eDrive35L, which is definitely not easy on the tongue — or on human memory. Contrary to what the name suggests, the latest BMW EV is not based on the original i3, which was widely mocked for its toy-like design and made its exit from the U. S. market last year. Instead, BMW has based the i3 eDrive35L on the popular BMW 3 Series cars, which is quite evident from the looks.

Now, let's get the bad news out. The new electric sedan will only be sold in China, and the company hasn't shared any plans of bringing it to other markets.

The i3 eDrive35L employs the in-house BMW Gen5 eDrive powertrain that also lends its services to the more premium iX3, i4, and iX models. BMW says it has made some adjustments to the car's suspension system to handle the roads in China. The car will be assembled at the company's plant in the Lydia region of Shenyang. With the i3 eDrive35L, the number of all-electric cars in BMW's portfolio has now climbed to six models. BMW hasn't revealed details about the pricing, however, and has only shared a May timeline for market release. Selling the car in China won't exactly be a cakewalk for BMW, as it will face stiff competition from Tesla and local heavyweights like BYD, Xpeng, and Nio, among others.