2022 Hyundai Elantra N Review: An Unexpected Treat

Trust the headlines — and the automotive doomsday merchants — and you'd be forgiven for thinking that SUVs and trucks have ousted everything else on the market, and that the only options enthusiasts have left are crossovers with silly horsepower or Mazda's stalwart Miata. Not so, Hyundai counters, the 2022 Elantra N its antidote to dreary driving with a combination of attainable pricing, usable performance, and enough practicality to keep families happy.

The result feels more playful than a Golf GTI and offers more punch than a Civic Si, and though more expensive on paper than the Volkswagen and the Honda, Hyundai's "it just comes fully-loaded" packaging strategy certainly takes the headache out of ordering. In fact, the only real choice is whether you plan on rowing your own gears or not, though the keen driver may not actually want to listen to their first instinct there.