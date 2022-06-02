2022 Hyundai Kona Review: More Than Just Good Value

The 2022 Hyundai Kona feels like a chunky little hatchback masquerading as a tiny crossover, and — while you can argue mistaken identity all you like — it's hard to argue with such affordable all-wheel drive. At a time when the auto industry seems to be focused on producing bigger and bigger SUVs, nudging owners up into increasingly expensive trims, and crossing its fingers that we'll overlook expensive gas prices, the Kona feels oddly refreshing.

It's part of a flourishing "small car" movement that Hyundai and its sibling brand Kia have been instrumental in. Models like the Kona may not have the road presence (or, for that matter, the practical potential) of a truck or true SUV, but they also feel like a nod to the fact that, on most trips, it's the driver alone onboard. At the same time, they also recognize that for many would-be owners, in many US states, features like all-wheel drive aren't just a nice-to-have but a necessity.

The 2022 Kona SE starts at just $21,300 (plus $1,245 destination) then, and if you want AWD it's just $1,500 more. My tester, a well-equipped Kona Limited, starts at $28,600 (plus destination). All-in, you're looking at $31,345 as-tested; that's about as expensive as the Kona goes, at least before you raid the accessories catalog.