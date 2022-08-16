The 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is Back To Terrorize Tamer SUVs
It took Dodge only three months to sell all 2,000 units of the Durango SRT Hellcat in 2021, and it's not hard to fathom why. The Durango SRT Hellcat is a seven-seat family SUV packing a supercharged V8 under the hood, a whopping motor that churns out a mesmerizing 710 horsepower. There's no shortage of mega-powerful and ultra-expensive SUVs in the market, but the Durango SRT Hellcat has breached uncharted territory.
Car and Driver called it the world's most powerful SUV on sale with more gravitas than the industry's best. It has more power than the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and the equally mesmerizing Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Plus, it can scoot nearly as hard as any Hellcat Challenger or Charger.
If you ran out of build slots for the Durango SRT Hellcat last year, Dodge has revealed that its most powerful and fastest SUV is getting a 2023 reboot, and it'll come packing the same blown V8 mill. "Muscle enthusiasts also have families, and the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat can get those families where they want to go," said Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the Dodge brand.
NHRA-certified numbers
It's typically uncommon for an American automaker to launch a family SUV with some luscious NHRA-certified performance numbers, but that's what the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is all about. According to the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), it goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and can finish the quarter-mile in a scant 11.5 seconds, which is mind-boggling for a factory-stock SUV. Moreover, it has a top speed of 180 mph.
The Durango SRT Hellcat's penchant for speed has much to do with the supercharged motor up front. It's a 6.2-liter Hemi V8 with a cast-iron block, a forged steel crankshaft, forged alloy pistons, aluminum alloy cylinder heads, and a twin-screw rotor, 2.38-liter supercharger that spins to a heady 14,600 rpm. The result is 710 horsepower and a healthy 645 lb-ft of torque, channeled to all four wheels via a standard all-wheel drivetrain and a TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic gearbox.
In addition, the new Durango SRT Hellcat has launch control and a launch assist feature to ensure flawless takeoffs at the dragstrip. The eight-speed transmission has steering-mounted paddle shifters (to engage manual-style driving) and seven driving modes (Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco, and Valet) to cope with any driving scenario. Helping the cause are Hellcat-specific suspension and steering tuning for sportier handling.
Racing style
The 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat doesn't look much different from the previous variant. It has a cold-air intake scoop in the lower front bumper, a bespoke front grille, LED headlights with unique DRL markers, a sculpted hood, and SRT Hellcat fender badges. Meanwhile, it features bespoke 20-inch wheels, a functional rear spoiler (that produces 140 pounds of downforce at 180 mph), and Brembo brakes with six-piston (front) and four-piston rear calipers.
Potential buyers could choose from the available Plus and Premium packages to add more custom equipment. The former includes Laguna leather upholstery, a power sunroof, and a bevy of advanced driving aids. At the same time, the Premium package adds red seatbelts, a leather-wrapped instrument cluster, carbon fiber interior trim, and a Harman Kardon audio system with 19 speakers. Other standard goodies include heated and ventilated Nappa leather/suede front seats, red-trimmed gauges, and a 10.1-inch Uconnect infotainment touchscreen.
The order books will open in September 2022, but don't expect the newest Durango SRT Hellcat to reach dealerships until early 2023. No word yet on pricing, but we're expecting a modest price hike over the previous model's sub-$82,000 MSRP.