The 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is Back To Terrorize Tamer SUVs

It took Dodge only three months to sell all 2,000 units of the Durango SRT Hellcat in 2021, and it's not hard to fathom why. The Durango SRT Hellcat is a seven-seat family SUV packing a supercharged V8 under the hood, a whopping motor that churns out a mesmerizing 710 horsepower. There's no shortage of mega-powerful and ultra-expensive SUVs in the market, but the Durango SRT Hellcat has breached uncharted territory.

Car and Driver called it the world's most powerful SUV on sale with more gravitas than the industry's best. It has more power than the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and the equally mesmerizing Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Plus, it can scoot nearly as hard as any Hellcat Challenger or Charger.

Dodge

If you ran out of build slots for the Durango SRT Hellcat last year, Dodge has revealed that its most powerful and fastest SUV is getting a 2023 reboot, and it'll come packing the same blown V8 mill. "Muscle enthusiasts also have families, and the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat can get those families where they want to go," said Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the Dodge brand.