Why Jeep Is Done Making The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

The outgoing WK2 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a monster of an SUV, for lack of better words. It debuted in 2018, packing a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 under the hood, ready to unleash 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque with a drop of your right foot. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk remains one of the fastest modern SUVs for the money. Its sub-$85,000 base price is a bargain considering how Trackhawk merges supercar-baiting acceleration and family-friendly practicality in a roomy five-door package.

It's easy to mistake the Trackhawk for a souped-up version of a standard Grand Cherokee or Grand Cherokee SRT. If you missed the subtle Trackhawk badge on the tailgate or the Supercharged labels on the doors, then the yellow brake calipers and burbly quad-exhaust are a dead giveaway of what's to come — if you happen to pull beside one at a stoplight.

The Trackhawk rushes from zero to 60 mph in a blistering 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 190 mph — mightily impressive for a five-seat SUV weighing 2.4 tons (5,291 pounds). It's faster than a Tesla Model Y Performance and Lamborghini Urus in a straight line, and it won't back down from a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT or Aston Martin DBX707 when the going gets rough.