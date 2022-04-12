2023 Aston Martin DBX707 First Drive: More Than Just Bragging Rights

So, the strategy that applies to supercars — tune the engine, stiffen the suspension, generally turn everything up to 11 — needs finessing for SUV application. In fact, while you might be tempted to dismiss the DBX707 as an engine remap and a body kit, its evolution into something worthy of a $236,000 (plus $3,086 destination, and more like $290k for the sultry Q Satin Titanium Grey example you see here) price tag is far more than the sum of those parts.

Sure, yes, the 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo — supplied, as Aston Martin prefers not to dwell on, by Mercedes-AMG — has been fitted with larger turbochargers to help it breathe more easily. Its calibration has been "totally revised," according to Andy Tokley, Senior Vehicle Engineering Manager for the DBX, so as to lift it "above and beyond any other application of this engine." As a result, there's now 697 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, both of which nudge the DBX707 to the top of its segment.

Peak torque arrives sooner, too, at just 2,600 rpm. The result is not only that class-matching 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, but 0-100 mph in 7.4 seconds, and a top speed tickled all the way up to 193 mph.