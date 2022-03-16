Aston Martin's New V12 Vantage Is The Best Sort Of Goodbye

Goodbyes are seldom easy, but Aston Martin is giving a fitting farewell to one of its modern-day icons: the new V12 Vantage closing out the door on the supercar. It's a 200 mph exit for what turned out to be a very good recipe for the British automaker: take its largest engine and squeeze it into its smallest model.

Aston Martin

You can't say the V12 Vantage didn't have a good run. Aston Martin teased its hero model back in 2007, in the shape of the V12 Vantage RS Concept, though it was two years before the production model escaped from beneath the silk sheets. A V12 Vantage S followed in 2013, with an even more aggressive version of the 12-cylinder engine, and was followed by several limited-run editions like the Vantage AMR Pro and Vantage V600.

Still, despite all that, the writing is on the wall for big-displacement gas engines such as the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 in the new V12 Vantage. Aston Martin isn't quite done with internal combustion, but it'll be combining its electrification shift with smaller versions, like the twin-turbo V8 it has used to such impressive results.