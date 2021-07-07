Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae gives V12 a beastly send-off

Lamborghini may be readying its new plug-in hybrid flagship, but the V12 engine is going out with a bang in the shape of the 2022 Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae. Final incarnation of one of Lamborghini’s most distinctive – and ensuring – successes, it cherry-picks the best of limited edition performance, design, and driving dynamics from Aventador over the past few years.

So, Lamborghini promises, that means the rewarding driving feel of an Aventador S, with the sheer performance of an Aventador SVJ, all wrapped up in “the definitive Aventador design.” Only 350 coupes and 250 roadsters will be produced, as a final numbered series.

Regardless of roof, there’ll be a 6.5-liter V12 gas engine good for 770 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. A 7-speed automatic transmission – using the Independent Shifting Rod robotized shifts in 50ms – and all-wheel drive are standard, and there’s a heady 8,700 rpm redline. Unsurprisingly, then, the Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae is incredibly fast.

In coupe form, 0-62 mph comes in 2.8 seconds, and 0-124 mph in just 8.7 seconds; the roadster adds just a tenth of a second to those figures. Either way, top speed is 220 mph.

Four-wheel steering is standard, as is a unique carbon fiber monocoque body. The result is a dry weight of 3,417 pounds. Some of Lamborghini’s most memorable aero features of the past few years make an appearance too, with a special front bumper for extra downforce, air ducts and side cooling inlets to both deliver airflow and prevent wheel drag, and a lightweight rear bumper.

The rear wing is active, with both a closed position and both “maximum performance” and “maximum handling” settings. Either way it works with vortex generators on the underside of the chassis for airflow and brake cooling. Four drive modes – Strada, Sport, Corsa, and the customizable Ego – are offered, taking the Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae from street to track.

Outside, there are new color palettes, including tone-on-tone finishes: 18 colors are standard, with 300+ in the Lamborghini Ad Personam custom range. The roadster can be had with a visible carbon fiber roof. 20-inch and 21-inch forged alloys are standard, with bronze, black, and titanium versions optional; all are shod in Pirelli PZero Corsa rubber.

On the inside, meanwhile, there’s leather and Alcantara, with an optional Y-motif laser cut into the seats and dashboard. The Aventador S shares its comfort seat, and a carbon fiber package is standard. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay, and Lamborghini’s telemetry system is available for track monitoring.

All in all, it’s a fitting end to the Aventador as we know it, though that’s not to say exciting things aren’t waiting in the wings. Lamborghini is promising a plug-in hybrid supercar, combining the performance benefits of electrification with the head-turning design we’re familiar with. US pricing for the 2022 Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae will be confirmed closer to the car’s release.