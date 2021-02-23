2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 debuts with retro styling and ultramodern features

This is it. You’re looking at the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, the first all-electric vehicle built using the automaker’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Ioniq 5 is also the first all-new electric vehicle from Hyundai’s Ioniq sub-brand. Starting life as the 45 EV Concept in 2019, the Ioniq 5 is essentially a concept coming to life, and it brought along a host of tech features befitting of a modern EV.

The all-new Ioniq 5 is a low-riding crossover similar to Jaguar’s I-Pace. Its 118-inch wheelbase is longer than in a Hyundai Palisade despite remaining 14-inches shorter than Hyundai’s flagship SUV. On the other hand, Ioniq 5 is around six inches longer than a Tucson, but the latter is taller by around two inches. Nevertheless, a longish wheelbase, angular proportions, and short overhangs mean acres of interior room to move about.

“Ioniq 5 will accommodate lifestyles without limits, proactively caring for customers’ needs throughout their journey,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer. “It is truly the first electric vehicle to provide a new experience with its innovative use of interior space and advanced technologies.”

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available in a single or dual motor configuration with two battery options. South Korea and other regions get a standard 55 kWh battery. In comparison, U.S.-bound models receive a larger 72.6 kWh battery pack, capable of eking out anywhere from 290 to 300 miles of range on the WLTP cycle, so expect an EPA-rated driving range of around 270 to 280 miles.

Additionally, Ioniq 5 has an 800-volt electrical architecture similar to premium EVs like the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan. Using a 350 kW DC fast-charger, Ioniq 5 charges from five to 80-percent in under 20 minutes, said Hyundai, which is on par with both the Porsche and Audi. Ioniq 5 also comes with a multi-charging system, the world’s first patented technology that “operates the motor and inverter to boost 400 V to 800 V for stable charging compatibility,” said Hyundai.

The Ioniq 5 is also equipped with Hyundai’s V2L function to charge any electrical device. The system supplies up to 3.6 kW of power, and you can charge high-powered equipment or run electrical kitchen appliances using a converter. Hyundai has kindly included an outside power port so you can use V2L even when the vehicle is off.

Motivating the 2022 Ioniq 5 is a single rear-mounted electric motor and rear-wheel drive. In this configuration, an Ioniq 5 RWD is pumping out 215 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, enough to sprint from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds. However, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant makes 302 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque, enough to accelerate from zero-to-sixty in 5.2-seconds, fast enough to merit attention at the next set of stoplights.

Inside, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a triumph in eco-friendly and sustainable design. Most of the cabin materials are made from eco-processed leather, recycled plastics, wool, and many other sustainable sources. Standard in the Ioniq 5 is a pair of 12-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, both sitting on a single instrument panel for a unified theme. Ioniq 5 is the first Hyundai vehicle to receive the second-gen Highway Driver Assist 2 (HDA 2) featuring level-2 driver assistance, capable of performing lane changes on the highway similar to Cadillac’s Super Cruise.

Debuting in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an augmented reality heads-up display. We’re assuming it’s pretty similar to Mercedes-Benz’s AR-HUD technology in its flagship S-Class, but it’s definitely a nice feature to have in an affordable EV. Other tech features include a solar roof and a comprehensive lineup of active safety features like blind-spot collision avoidance, high beam assist, driver attention warning, and forward collision avoidance, among many others.

Pricing remains forthcoming, but the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 arrives at US dealerships this fall.