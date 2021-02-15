Hyundai unveils Ioniq 5 interior ahead of global debut

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will make its global debut on February 23, 2021, but Hyundai can’t stop itself from releasing teaser images of its newest all-electric crossover. The automaker unveiled a single image of the Ioniq 5’s interior recently after teasing us with the car’s exterior last month.

“Ioniq 5 is a statement of design that offers an optimistic look at what customers can expect in the new EV era,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “The long wheelbase is translated to a new dimension of space.”

Ioniq 5 is the first vehicle built using Hyundai’s dedicated E-GMP platform, a scalable 800-volt rear-wheel-drive architecture that will underpin new Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles. Both the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT have a similar 800-volt architecture, and we all know how the Taycan performs in the real world. Of course, we’re expecting the same merits like faster charging, efficient battery cooling, and exhilarating performance in the new Ioniq 5.

First debuting as the 45 Concept at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the production Ioniq 5 is a radical departure from Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Dynamics’ styling idiom as seen in the newest Tucson, Sonata, and Elantra.

If the wedge-shaped design and longish wheelbase are any indications, the Ioniq 5 promises to offer an expansive interior room with a flat floor and an innovative ‘Universal Island’ center console. “We designed this special place as your home away from home,” added Lee.

The 2022 Ioniq 5’s interior features eco-friendly materials and textiles. For example, the seats are clad in eco-processed cowhide, dyed and treated using plant oil extractions from flaxseed. Additionally, the cabin furnishings are derived from recycled plastic bottles, sugar cane bio components, and sustainable wool and poly yarns.

Meanwhile, the dashboard plastics, switches, and door panels are coated with polyurethane bio paint derived from corn and rape flowers. We’ll get to know more about the newest Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the coming weeks. From what we know, the Ioniq 5 will have standard all-wheel drive, up to 320 horsepower, and Hyundai’s Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology, which transforms the Ioniq 5 into a mobile power supply.