Hyundai unveils teaser images of production Ioniq 5 all-electric crossover

The upcoming 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the fastest vehicle to make it from concept to production in recent memory. It began as the Hyundai 45 Concept first seen at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. And by April 2020, Hyundai was allocating the 45 Concept (and the Prophecy sedan) for immediate production.

After a couple of months, the South Korean automaker relaunched the Ioniq as a standalone all-electric brand, with the 45 Concept – by then renamed as Ioniq 5 – leading the charge. Now, Hyundai is teasing us with images of a production-ready Ioniq 5, and the car has all the design elements that made the concept worth waiting.

“Ioniq 5 presents an all-new customer experience through innovative design that is evocative of the icon that established Hyundai’s design DNA,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “Beginning with Ioniq 5, our dedicated BEV lineup brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured.”

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 is riding on Hyundai’s dedicated rear-wheel drive E-GMP platform, designed exclusively for all-electric vehicles.

Like other EVs, E-GMP has a battery pack in the floor, tucked neatly between the front and rear axles. However, the platform integrates the electric motor, transmission, and inverter in a single, smaller package to save weight.

Right off the bat, the Ioniq 5 has a shorter and bulbous clamshell hood than the sharper, angular front design of the 45 Concept. Whereas the concept had a bevy of 45-degree angles and intersecting body lines (hence the ‘45’ moniker), the Ioniq 5 has curvier lines and a smoother profile. Thankfully, the Ioniq 5 has inherited those gorgeous 20-inch aero wheels of the concept version, which is nice.

Hyundai released some teaser videos highlighting the Ioniq 5’s Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology along with the teaser images. V2L transforms the Ioniq 5 into a power supply on wheels, capable of juicing up your gadgets or home appliances (110/220V) wherever you may be. The first three videos shown above depicts the Ioniq 5 powering a large oven, a high-end audio system, and a treadmill in the wilderness.

The fourth video depicts the ‘5 Minute Challenge’ to highlight Ioniq 5’s ultra-fast charging capabilities. In the video, the Ioniq is facing a smartphone, laptop, and action camera. The goal is to charge each device (including the car, yes) for five minutes and see which loses power first.

The all-new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will make its virtual world premiere this February, and we can’t wait to see it for real.