Watch the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class’ augmented reality HUD in action

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class won’t be debuting until September 2020. However, the German carmaker’s been busy serving up some teaser videos to highlight the slew of innovative features in its next-gen S-Class. The latest is an augmented reality heads-up display (AR-HUD). And from the looks of it, the future looks bright for the new S-Class and the automotive industry in general.

Without a doubt, the Mercedes S-Class is always at the forefront of technological innovation. It was the first production vehicle to have standard airbags, while the 2021 S -Class is also the first to come with rear-seat airbags. It will also be the first production luxury car to feature a heads-up display powered by augmented reality.

If you think heads-up displays are cool, Mercedes-Benz’s AR-HUD is the coolest of them all. It displays glowing lights under the car in front to help you maintain a safe distance. The system projects red lines on the edge of corners. It even displays a plethora of computer-generated images to help you safely navigate a roundabout.

Others find it creepy, while others say it’s a bit distracting at first. But once you get used to it, Mercedes-Benz’s AR-HUD is one of the best tech features you’ll find in the new S-Class. It not only improves navigation with its guided directions and flashing arrows, but it enhances safety and control by giving the driver a quick summary of the road and traffic conditions ahead.

This new AR-HUD feature is not the only screen you’ll find in the new Mercedes S-Class. Apparently, the vehicle is available with up to five digital display screens including a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen and the latest version of MBUX. Also standard in the new S-Class is a fully-digital instrument cluster to complement the augmented reality heads-up display.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will also be available as a plug-in hybrid with a longer all-electric range. According to Mercedes-Benz, the new S-Class PHEV is good for around 62 miles of all-electric range compared to 19 miles in the outgoing model. We’ll know more about the new Mercedes S-Class along with its new tech features in the coming weeks.