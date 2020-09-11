Lamborghini celebrates its 10,000th Aventador

Lamborghini has made some extremely iconic cars over the years with Italian classics such as the Countach. It’s modern Aventador has become one of its most popular models ever despite the high price tag. Lamborghini is celebrating producing chassis number 10,000 since the model entered production.

The 10,000th Aventador was an SVJ Roadster in gray with red livery and a unique Ad Personam interior in red and black. The car will be sent to the Thai market. Lamborghini has been producing the Aventador since 2011, when the coupe version known as the LP 700-4 debuted. The original car used a 700 horsepower V12 engine.

It reached 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 350 km/h. Another component that makes the car so fast is it’s quick-shifting ISR robotized transmission. Lamborghini also uses a push-rod suspension system delivering precise handling similar to that of racecars. Doors on the Aventador open upward, similar to the iconic Countach and other V12 Lamborghini models.

In 2012 Lamborghini introduced the Roadster version with a roof composed of two sections made of carbon fiber. The Aventador J debuted in 2012 as an open super sports car with an exterior and interior that meld into each other. 2016 saw the Aventador Miura homage debut to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Miura.

Lamborghini also introduced the Aventador S in 2016, sporting a 6.5-liter 12-cylinder engine producing 740 horsepower complemented with all-wheel-drive and four-wheel steering. 2018 saw the introduction of the Aventador SVJ and at the street and track limited to only 900 units. Lamborghini is sure to introduce more specialized versions of its performance cars in the future. While 10,000 units isn’t a lot compared to other major automakers, it’s a huge number for a very expensive two-seat sports car.