Polestar 1 Review: Goodbye Hurts

Three years on, and you can't blame people for still not having a clue what the Polestar 1 actually is. With only 1,500 of the grand concept Grand Tourers ever to be produced, and each with a $155,000 price tag attached, the odds of seeing the shapely coupe in the wild are probably at Bugatti levels. It doesn't take brand recognition to turn heads, however.

That's something the Polestar 1 does with admirable consistency. The aesthetic may have been borrowed from a Volvo concept now almost a decade old, but with its crisply-finished carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) bodywork and long, low, lean dimensions, it looks as gloriously otherworldly as it did on day one.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Time has not dimmed the fiendish complexity of the drivetrain, either. Volvo also donated the 2.0-liter gas engine — both turbocharged and supercharged — found under the hood, combined with an integrated starter generator motor, all driving the front wheels. The rear wheels get a pair of electric motors, mechanically independent from what's going on at the front. Altogether there's a shocking 691 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, along with a 52-mile electric-only range from the 34 kWh battery squeezed into whatever spaces were left.