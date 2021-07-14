US pricing for Volkswagen’s 2022 Golf GTI and 2022 Golf R confirmed

Volkswagen has revealed US pricing for the 2022 Golf GTI and 2022 Golf R, and there’s unexpectedly good news for the hotly-anticipated Mk.8 hot-hatches. Prices kick off at under $30k, VW has said today, before destination, despite more horsepower and more standard equipment.

2022 VW Golf GTI pricing

For the 2022 Golf GTI S, the sticker starts at $29,545 (plus $995 destination). That gets you an upgraded 2.0-liter turbocharged direct-injection TSI engine, the most powerful iteration in the Golf’s history. That means 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque.

Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph. Standard is an electronically controlled torque-sensing limited-slip VAQ differential, for improvement in the corners.

The base 2022 Golf GTI S comes with a six-speed manual transmission to keep the purists happy; a 7-speed DSG version starts at $30,345 (plus destination). 18-inch alloys, LED lights front and rear, and daytime running lamps are standard, plus a leather wheel, plaid cloth sports heated seats, and VW’s 8.25-inch MIB3 infotainment system.

The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro – with a 10.25-inch display – is standard for the driver’s instrumentation, as is 30-color ambient lighting. There’s also single-zone automatic climate control.

Stepping up, the 2022 Golf GTI SE starts at $34,295 for the manual and $35,095 for the DSG. It adds a sunroof, adaptive front lighting, keyless entry, and a bigger 10-inch infotainment touchscreen plus navigation and wireless phone project. There’s also a 480W speaker system. 18-inch gloss black wheels are $395, while a leather pack – with leather ventilated front seats, plus driver seat power adjustment – is $1,225.

Finally, the 2022 Golf GTI Autobahn starts at $37,995 for manual and $38,795 for the DSG. It adds 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires, DCC adaptive damping, and parking assistance. Inside there’s nicer leather, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, a three-zone automatic climate control system, and a head-up display.

2022 VW Golf R pricing

As for the 2022 Golf R, there Volkswagen is keeping things simple. It gets a 315 horsepower version of the same turbo-4 engine, with 280 lb-ft of torque with the six-speed manual transmission, or 295 lb-ft with the DSG. Either way, there’s a new 4Motion all-wheel-drive system with rear-axle torque vectoring, that can push up to 50-percent of the engine’s torque to the rear, and then up to 100-percent of that to the left or right rear wheel.

There’s just one trim, priced at $43,645 for the manual transmission and $44,445 for the DSG. Standard are 19-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, 14-inch cross-drilled front brake rotors with blue-painted dual-piston calipers, and LED lighting. There’s a sunroof, spoiler, keyless entry, and cornering headlamps.

Inside, there’s a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, special paddle shifters on the DSG model, and Nappa leather sport seats with heating and ventilation up front. The rear gets heated seats, and there’s three-zone automatic climate control. Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro with the 10.25-inch display, and a 10-inch MIB3 Discover Pro infotainment touchscreen with navigation, are both standard, as is a 480W audio system, wireless phone charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2022 Golf GTI and Golf R US availability

In the US, the new cars will be headed to dealerships in Q4 2021. The 2022 Golf GTI will be available in Oryx White Pearl, Moonstone Gray, Kings Red Metallic, Atlantic Blue Metallic, Reflex Silver Metallic, and Deep Black Pearl. Pomelo Yellow Metallic, a special Autobahn-only launch color, will also be offered. As for the 2022 Golf R, that’ll be offered in Lapiz Blue Metallic, Pure White, and Deep Black Pearl.