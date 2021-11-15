2022 Toyota Camry available in 18 variants, new Nightshade Hybrid joins the lineup

Without question, the 2022 Toyota Camry remains the brand’s top-selling family sedan. This year saw the introduction of no less than 17 variants, including a blacked-out Nightshade appearance package for the Camry SE with the four-cylinder engine. Now, you can get the Nightshade package for the 2022 Camry Hybrid, while the Camry TRD has a new and exclusive Cavalry Blue and Midnight Black Metallic two-tone paint option.

The new Toyota Camry’s bewildering array of trim models include five hybrids (LE, XLE, SE, SE Nightshade, and XSE), three V6 models (XLE, XSE, and TRD), and five trims with four-cylinder engines (LE, XLE, SE, SE Nightshade, and XSE) available in front-wheel-drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD). As usual, the new-for-2022 Camry Hybrid SE Nightshade has darker exterior trim like blacked-out 18-inch wheels, badges, window trim, side mirror caps, and door handles.

Meanwhile, all 2022 Toyota Camrys are available with the exclusive Ice Edge paint from the outgoing Camry TRD. And as previously mentioned, the new TRD model is available with a unique two-tone blue and black paint job. Furthermore, you can get a new Camry XSE with a solid basecoat (red, celestial silver metallic, wind chill pearl) and a black metallic roof.

All four-cylinder Camrys get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine generating 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Toyota claims AWD versions have 202 horsepower, while the Camry XSE AWD has 205 horsepower. On the other hand, the Camry XLE, XSE, and TRD have a 3.5-liter V6 pumping out 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. Common in both the Camry four-banger and V6 is an eight-speed Direct Shift automatic gearbox.

Last month, executive editor Chris Davies got some seat time in the 2021 Toyota Camry TRD and liked what he felt. “Honestly, it’s better than I expected,” exclaimed Davies. “Since it feels like you’re paying mostly for the suspension changes, it’s gratifying to see that the biggest improvements over a regular Camry are in ride and cornering.” Equipped with 0.6-inch lower suspension, stiffer coil springs, firmer sway bars, bespoke TRD shock absorbers, and 19-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza summer tires, the 2022 Camry TRD remains the modern definition of “affordable performance.”

As usual, the 2022 Camry Hybrid is soldiering on with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors, generating a combined output of 208 horsepower and an EPA-rated 52 mpg (Camry Hybrid LE). Also standard in the Camry Hybrid is Toyota’s Auto Glide Control that minimizes gasoline consumption while coasting on the highway.

All trim variants of the 2022 Toyota Camry have standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ with pre-collision and pedestrian detection, automated emergency braking, automatic high beams, road sign assist, and many more. Inside, the new Camry has a standard 7-inch or 9-inch infotainment touchscreen and an available 7-inch digital instrument cluster with a 10-inch color heads-up display. Other standard goodies include a rear-seat reminder system and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Pricing remains unannounced, but you can expect the base Camry LE FWD to have prices at around $26,500, while the Camry Hybrid is at $28,500. The first deliveries will arrive near the end of this year.