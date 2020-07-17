Toyota revamps 2021 Camry lineup with refreshed features and safety upgrades

The Toyota Camry needs no introduction. It’s Toyota’s best-selling family sedan, and the 2021 lineup is now receiving some fresh upgrades to ward of newer competition like the Kia K5 and Hyundai Sonata.

For starters, the base Camry L gets the boot. The most affordable Camry is now the LE trim with new 17-inch wheels. In the meantime, the Camry XLE is now sporting a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Both the LE and XLE are now equipped with a new chin under the front bumper, while the SE and XSE trim models have a new honeycomb grille and a new bumper design. The Camry TRD returns for 2021 with new paint colors and the same level of equipment as the previous model.

On the safety front, the 2021 Toyota Camry debuts the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+. This feature is available across the entire lineup and introduces advanced driving features. Toyota’s new pre-collision system is now sensitive enough to detect cyclists and pedestrians in the dark. Meanwhile, the new adaptive cruise control features a new stop-and-go feature that can follow a car to a complete stop and resume following it when the lights turn green.

The 2021 Toyota Camry is now available in 17 different versions. You can have the four-cylinder engine with FWD or AWD in the LE, XLE, SE, SE Nightshade, and SE trim. On the other hand, Toyota’s V6 engine is present in the Camry XLE, XSE, and TRD.

But the biggest news is the new XSE Hybrid model along with the LE, XLE, and SE to round up the Camry’s hybrid offerings. The XSE Hybrid combines the sporting fascia of the SE and XSE along with Toyota’s hybrid powertrain. It combines a 2.5-liter gasoline engine with a small electric motor to churn out 208 horsepower. The hybrid powertrain is mated to an eCVT automatic transmission.

The powertrain options are mostly untouched. The new Camry’s base 2.5-liter four-banger is still good for 206 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque, while the bigger 3.5-liter V6 motor produces 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque.

On the inside, the interior layout remains as is, although Toyota is kind enough to upgrade the infotainment system. The 2021 Camry now has a standard 7.0-inch floating touchscreen display, while higher trim models receive a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen. Ventilated front seats are available on the Camry XLE and XSE, while the former also gets a new textured herringbone seat pattern. The 2021 Toyota Camry arrives at dealerships in November 2020.