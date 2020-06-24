2021 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman get a spec-boost: All the details

Porsche has revealed the 2021 718 Boxster and Cayman, and while the new model year may not touch the style, the tech and cabin comforts are getting a welcome upgrade. Features like Apple CarPlay are now being included as standard across the line-up, as will two-zone climate control.

All standard 2021 718 Boxster and Cayman models – including the T, S, and GTS 4.0 cars – will get heated front seats now, as standard, too. They’ll also have auto-dimming mirrors with rain sensor, plus bi-xenon headlamps with the Porsche Dynamic Light System.

Previously an option, the PDLS adjusts the range of the dipped beam headlamps according to the driving speed of the car. It also includes a dynamic cornering light function, which pivot the main beams around a corner as you turn the wheel, for maximum visibility at night on twisty roads. The GTS 4.0 will get black bi-xenons.

The 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman will start from $59,900 (plus $1,350 destination), while the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster will start from $62,000 (plus destination). As standard they come with a six-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission is offered as an option.

For the first time, though, that transmission is also being offered on the 2021 718 Cayman GT4, 718 Spyder, and 718 GTS 4.0 models too. Those cars aren’t expected to arrive at US dealers until early in 2021, however.

2021 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 go up for order

Announced earlier this year, the new 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 are also now being offered up for pre-order. The Cayman GTS 4.0 will start at $86,800 (plus destination) while the Boxster GTS 4.0 will start from $88,900 (plus destination).

Either way, you get a 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine, with 394 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque. The Sport Chrono Package is standard, and – with the six-speed manual transmission – 0-60 mph comes in 4.3 seconds. Top speed is 182 mph.

Standard features include the Sport Seats Plus, Sport Exhaust System, and PASM Sport Suspension. There’s also a mechanical limited-slip differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), along with 20-inch wheels painted in satin black. Of course, the coupe and convertible also get all the standard features – including CarPlay – that the rest of the 2021 model year 718 cars get too. Expect the GTS 4.0 versions to show up in dealerships in the US by the end of the year.