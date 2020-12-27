2021 Toyota Land Cruiser is the end for the US

There aren’t a lot of large SUVs that are capable off-road. One of the few is the Toyota Land Cruiser. The vehicle has been around for more than 60 years, making it one of the longest-lived models from any automaker. Toyota has confirmed that 2021 will be the end for the Land Cruiser in America.

2021 isn’t the end of the Land Rover model altogether. It will continue in other parts of the world. Rumors claim the replacement for the current Land Cruiser will be much more luxurious. However, we’ve seen in the past that often, when rugged SUVs become more luxurious, they lose any off-road capability and abandon their core audience. Case in point was when Nissan took the previously rugged Pathfinder and turn it into a more luxurious vehicle with zero off-road cred.

Toyota intends to continue to explore future products in the large off-road segment. One of the biggest drawbacks to the Land Cruiser has always been its price. It’s an extremely expensive vehicle. Combine the fact that it was pricey with the fact that it was essentially the same for many years, and it was a hard sell to buyers in the US.

While Toyota hasn’t officially confirmed a more modern and luxurious Land Cruiser is coming, the vehicle is more popular outside the US. Americans who are fans of the 2001 Land Cruiser will want to pick one up while they can. Toyota is offering a special Heritage Edition trim for 2021 that has three rows of seating.

Buyers also get to choose from two new exterior colors, including Blizzard Pearl and Midnight Black Metallic. Heritage Edition buyers also get vintage looking badging and 18-inch bronze BBS wheels. Power continues to come from a 5.7-liter gasoline V-8 that makes 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. The 2021 Land Cruiser starts at a base price of $85,515.