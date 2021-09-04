Mercedes-Benz talks upgrades to the Sprinter van

Mercedes-Benz has upgraded its popular Sprinter Van for the new model year with a new engine, transmission, and a new all-wheel-drive system. With the upgrades, Mercedes says the Sprinter will be more comfortable driving on virtually all terrains than in the past. One of the key upgrades is a new 2.0-liter OM 654 diesel engine that comes from the Mercedes passenger car range that was previously only available in Europe.

Mercedes will offer the diesel engine in four different output categories. The four power outputs offered globally are 114 horsepower, 150 horsepower, 170 horsepower, and 190 horsepower. All of the engines will be paired with a Mercedes 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission from the Mercedes passenger car line.

The new all-wheel-drive system has a torque-on-demand system replacing the existing 4 x 4 engageable drive system. Another interesting update is called the Speed Delivery Door. The Speed Delivery Door is designed to make a workday easier for those using the vehicle for parcel deliveries. The city says the sliding door system will be available ex-factory.

It’s an automatic sensor-controlled double-swiveling door on the passenger side of the van that replaces the sliding door to the load compartment and can be fitted on request. With that door system, a light barrier detects the driver when they enter the load compartment from the driver seat, and the door automatically unlocks and opens. The goal is to save time and hassle for the driver preventing them from operating the door continually throughout the day.

Mercedes says with the Speed Delivery Door, it’s not necessary to put down packages and pick them up again as it is with conventional sliding doors. Buyers will also be able to order the door system with automatic locking as an option.