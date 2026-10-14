15 Car Body Styles That Automakers Rarely Make Anymore

The automotive industry has existed for over a hundred years, so it has seen trends come and go, then come back again. This means some car body styles once graced the streets and were even quite popular, but are now rarely seen or extinct. These vehicle types disappeared from American roads for various reasons, including slow demand, economic headwinds, and regulations that favored other body types.

So, whatever the reason, you'd have a hard time finding these car body styles in brand-new dealer lots these days. You probably won't find them on the road or in parking lots anymore; if you want to see them in the metal, your best bet is to go to a car show or meetup for the specific vehicle and configuration you're interested in. Here are some car body styles that once graced showroom floors but are now rare or practically dead, at least in the U.S.