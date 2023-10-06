2024 Jaguar F-Type Review: What We Lose, And What Comes Next

Even those cheerleading the new age of entirely electric vehicles might find themselves disheartened by some of the sacrifices along the way. After all, your head can agree that EVs are a great idea in comparison to burning fossil fuels, but that doesn't stop your heart from having favorites among the old-school — regardless, or even because of, how flawed they are. Witness, by way of fine example, the 2024 Jaguar F-Type.

While the F-Type might not be a natural comparison to Dodge's Charger and Challenger, Jaguar's two-door does have something in common. All three are being put out to pasture, as their respective automakers look to electrification. A big, loud V8 is neither fashionable nor fuel-efficient, and so sacrifices must be made.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Where the Dodge duo are slab-sided, Jaguar's coupe and convertible are sinuously curvaceous. I'm seemingly in the minority about the F-Type's redesign for the 2021 model year — I don't share my colleague's F-Type 75 First Drive opinion that the tautened front grille and slimmer headlamps ruined its looks, here — because it looks pretty good to my eyes. Sinister and aggressive, and even after a decade still capable of grabbing attention.