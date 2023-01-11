This Final Jaguar F-Type Brings The Automaker's Gas Sports Car Era To A Close
The Jaguar F-Type has been lauded as one of the best British sports cars to ever hit the road. It's a continuation of Jaguar's 75-year run of making sportscars that started with the Jaguar XK120 way back in 1948 (via Jaguar). The F-type has been around since 2013 and has served valiantly as the classically British brand's only traditional sportscar in recent years. At a decade old, the F-Type still looks sleek and sporty, but it's starting to get long in the tooth. The advent of electric sportscars and the move by other automakers to electrify their respective lineups don't help matters too much. Old-fashioned horsepower stalwarts like Dodge have already shuttered their gasoline-powered cars like the Challenger and Charger.
Unfortunately, the Jaguar F-Type doesn't have a very long future ahead of it. But Jaguar isn't going to let the storied sportscar go out without a bang and a little fanfare.
The F-Type's last hurrah
According to a press release from Jaguar, 2024 will be the final year for the Jaguar F-Type and will mark the official close of traditional internal combustion powered sportscar from the marque. To celebrate the brand's 75-year-long sportscar heritage, the 2024 Jag F-Type will be available in two additional trims: F-Type 75 and F-Type R75.
The base F-Type, the R-Dynamic will be offered with 450 horsepower and rear-wheel drive. It carries an MSRP of $77,900 for the coupe model. The F-Type 75 adds all-wheel drive, a few cosmetic flourishes, and unique badging. That will retail for $89,900.
Finally, the $113,000 F-Type R75 is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that throws down 575 horsepower to all four wheels. What better way to celebrate a model than sending it off with well over 500 horsepower and a supercharger?
According to Jaguar, deliveries for the final iteration of the F-Type will take place in the Spring of 2023. The brand plans to electrify its entire lineup by 2025.