This Final Jaguar F-Type Brings The Automaker's Gas Sports Car Era To A Close

According to a press release from Jaguar, 2024 will be the final year for the Jaguar F-Type and will mark the official close of traditional internal combustion powered sportscar from the marque. To celebrate the brand's 75-year-long sportscar heritage, the 2024 Jag F-Type will be available in two additional trims: F-Type 75 and F-Type R75.

The base F-Type, the R-Dynamic will be offered with 450 horsepower and rear-wheel drive. It carries an MSRP of $77,900 for the coupe model. The F-Type 75 adds all-wheel drive, a few cosmetic flourishes, and unique badging. That will retail for $89,900.

Finally, the $113,000 F-Type R75 is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that throws down 575 horsepower to all four wheels. What better way to celebrate a model than sending it off with well over 500 horsepower and a supercharger?

According to Jaguar, deliveries for the final iteration of the F-Type will take place in the Spring of 2023. The brand plans to electrify its entire lineup by 2025.