The Reason Dodge Is Discontinuing The Charger And Challenger

The Dodge CEO has been quite privy about its mysterious new lineup, but he did say Chargers and Challengers will remain in dealership inventories despite their discontinuation. While both models will no longer be produced, Dodge will celebrate its departure by introducing seven "special edition" 2023 models into the fray (via CNBC). Kuniskis said the company "wanted to make sure we were celebrating these cars properly." The last limited-edition batch will be dispatched to various dealerships simultaneously, and customers will be given guides on where to find them.

As for how it came to this, CNBC claims Dodge's parent company Stellantis is among the worst-ranked auto manufacturers in terms of fuel economy and carbon emissions. Stricter emission regulations were apparently forcing Dodge's hand, even leading it to buy carbon credits from Tesla for a whopping $300 million.

Although Kuniskis didn't disclose whether or not the Charger and Challenger branding will come back as EVs, he did mention that Dodge enthusiasts will be "super pumped" with the final batch of its gas-guzzling muscle cars. Let's just hope the special edition Chargers/Challengers get security updates that are as good as last year's models because their new owners will definitely want to be holding on to this dying breed.