The Reason Dodge Is Discontinuing The Charger And Challenger
Dodge will be putting an end to its iconic Charger and Challenger lineup real soon as the company teases a new era of mystery cars to come. The electrified future is slowly creeping into Dodge's ICE-ladened inventory. Its first foray into electric-powered performance vehicles started with the debut of its sporty cross-over Plug-in Hybrid back in August. Now, it seems Mopar legends will be heading to the chopping block in lieu of Dodge's EV plans. In an interview with MotorTrend, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis confirmed that the company's muscle cars of old will "go out of production" by 2024.
New cars using completely different platforms will be taking over, with a "very significant car" coming by the end of the year. Aside from this mystery model, Kuniskis promised the rest of the three planned vehicles will cater to a variety of people, including ones for the brotherhood of muscle demographic. With plans for an all-electric muscle car already set for 2024, the question now is, what fates await Dodge's celebrated Charger and Challenger ranges next?
Gone but not forgotten
The Dodge CEO has been quite privy about its mysterious new lineup, but he did say Chargers and Challengers will remain in dealership inventories despite their discontinuation. While both models will no longer be produced, Dodge will celebrate its departure by introducing seven "special edition" 2023 models into the fray (via CNBC). Kuniskis said the company "wanted to make sure we were celebrating these cars properly." The last limited-edition batch will be dispatched to various dealerships simultaneously, and customers will be given guides on where to find them.
As for how it came to this, CNBC claims Dodge's parent company Stellantis is among the worst-ranked auto manufacturers in terms of fuel economy and carbon emissions. Stricter emission regulations were apparently forcing Dodge's hand, even leading it to buy carbon credits from Tesla for a whopping $300 million.
Although Kuniskis didn't disclose whether or not the Charger and Challenger branding will come back as EVs, he did mention that Dodge enthusiasts will be "super pumped" with the final batch of its gas-guzzling muscle cars. Let's just hope the special edition Chargers/Challengers get security updates that are as good as last year's models because their new owners will definitely want to be holding on to this dying breed.