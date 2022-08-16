2023 Dodge Hornet Crossover Revealed With PHEV Power And Sub-$30k Price

Dodge has announced it is launching its first-ever electrified performance vehicle, and you will be able to grab one for less than $30,000. The 2023 Hornet will come in two different models — the Dodge Hornet R/T and the Dodge Hornet GT. According to the manufacturer, both models offer best-in-class performance and provide a gateway for enthusiasts eager to join the so-called Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle. The Hornet GT is potentially the fastest entry-level utility vehicle available, with a 0 to 60 mph time of just 6.5 seconds. Despite the speed, it is soundly beaten for pace by its brother, the R/T, which can hit the 60 mph mark in just 6.1 seconds thanks to its electric powertrain.

In a statement about the launch, Dodge's Tim Kuniskis says, "The Dodge Hornet is poised to jolt the mainstream compact utility vehicle segment with looks, feel and performance that are unmistakably Dodge. Hornet shakes up the status quo with aggressive Dodge styling, the most power in the segment from our multi-energy lineup, the best driving dynamics, a full lineup of segment-exclusive performance features, the best standard technology, as well available Direct Connection factory-backed performance upgrades. And this is just the start of the Dodge brand's electrification journey."

Beyond pure performance, Dodge is also offering a few cutting-edge optional extras if you want to stretch beyond the $30,000 mark. While it isn't quite a self-driving car, the tech pack comes with "level 2 autonomous driving" features, according to the automaker. This includes speed assist with traffic sign recognition, driver fatigue detection, lane control, and traffic jam assist. The tech that comes as standard is impressive too; Dodge is including things like rain-sensing wipers, emergency brake assist, and blind spot detection as standard.