What's The Difference Between Hybrids And Plug-In Hybrids?

The Honda Insight and Toyota Prius are renowned for being the world's first mass-produced hybrid electric vehicles, while the Chevy Volt was the first commercially available plug-in hybrid car in the USA (according to the Department of Energy). These cars are popular, and their popularity is growing. According to Car and Driver, hybrids and Plug-in-hybrid-electric vehicles (PHEVs) are in the "middle ground" of new-age electrified vehicles and are ideal for consumers who aren't yet ready to take the full electric plunge. Today we're going to take a look at what makes a car classifiable as a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid.

According to Forbes, the technology behind hybrid vehicles is among the least understood environmentally-friendly tech in a vehicle today. We find this interesting since PHEVs have been around for more than a decade, while hybrids have existed since the early 2000s. In addition, PHEV sales nearly doubled from 308,000 to 608,000 in 2021, representing a 138% increase from 2020. If you are thinking of upgrading to a hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicle, it's crucial to discern what makes a hybrid a hybrid, and what the differences are between a standard hybrid and a PHEV.