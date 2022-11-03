Queen Elizabeth's Unusual Jaguar Wagon Is Going Up For Auction
Given her former status as the reigning monarch of the British Empire, it's obvious that Queen Elizabeth was a fan of all things British prior to her passing at the age of 96 in September. That love of everything English extended not only to corgis but cars as well. In recent years, the queen was hardly seen without an army of Range Rover SUVs ferrying her and other royals around. If it wasn't a Ranger Rover, it was her custom armored Bentley limousine. The Bentley was a more refined take on the armored personnel carrier-like "The Beast" that American presidents use for safe transport. Like most Bentleys, the armored limo was stately and comfortable and had all the interior bells and whistles specified by the Queen herself.
Even when she was well into her 90s, the queen occasionally drove herself, something unheard of among world leaders today. She was often seen behind the wheel of one of the aforementioned Range Rovers, but sometimes she would drive a green 2009 Jaguar X-Type Estate wagon that she picked out herself. That same Jaguar will cross the auction block later this month.
Stately and refined
Much like the late queen, this Jaguar wagon isn't flashy or ostentatious and is finished in a restrained green color that Jaguar called Emerald Fire, according to Historics Auctioneers, the auction house orchestrating the sale. This Jag was made when Jaguar was still under the umbrellas of the Ford Motor Company and shares a few components with the Ford Mondeo, according to Autoweek. It's an almost humble car for one of the longest-reigning monarchs in world history. According to the auction listing, the wagon version of the Jaguar X-Type was designed by Ian Callum and weighs 150 more pounds than its sedan variant.
As for the powerplant, the wagon hosts a 3.0-liter V6 that isn't too different from the engine in the Lincoln LS. Although a diesel option was newly available on the X-Type, the queen picked out the gas V6 for her car. On the inside, the royal Jaguar is clad in a Barley leather interior and is equipped with all the modern luxuries one would expect from a car owned by the queen, including climate control, power sunroof, and leather as far as the eye can see, according to the listing.
Classic British luxury
Compared to the platoon of blacked-out Range Rovers, the Jaguar is almost pedestrian and would likely have no issue blending in on a busy street in London. The Jaguar X-Type estate is significantly lower key than the queen's other chariot of choice. While the Jaguar has a 3.0-liter V6 that sends a respectable 227 horsepower to all four wheels, that pales in comparison to the likely hugely powerful engine the Bentley needs to move its massive armor-plated heft around. Unlike the Bentley, the Jaguar is perfect for short outings as it is equipped with all the creature comforts of a modern vehicle without the fuss of heavy armor plating, bullet-resistant glass, and a large security detail.
Reviews of the Jaguar X-Type from the time were not exactly kind to the vehicle as it failed to stack up against competing luxury sedans from Lexus and German brands like BMW and Audi. Nevertheless, it still bore the Jaguar badge and all the classic British luxury the brand promises. But when it came to station wagons that exemplified the Crown, there were no better options than the Jaguar. After all, what self-respecting English monarch would drive a Lexus around, even if it was a little faster?
One of Her Majesty's favorites
Automotive opinions aside, the Jaguar was a perfect car for the queen. She was already in her 80s when it was purchased, and the power leather seats and standard all-wheel drive likely made it a comfortable ride whenever she was behind the wheel. The Jaguar X-Type estate is quiet, composed, stately, and refined. It's the polar opposite of ostentatious, perfect for a queen. Even though the queen ultimately preferred the offerings of the Land Rover brand, this specific Jaguar wagon will always be remembered as one of Her Majesty's personal favorites.
According to the auction listing, the Jaguar shows over 72,000 miles on the odometer, most of which are likely from the second owner. The Jag also comes with all the pertinent paperwork proving that it was in fact driven by Her Majesty during its time of service to the royal. There is no estimate for the auction as of yet, but a proven connection to the queen likely won't make it cheap. The auction itself takes place at the Mercedes-Benz World auction on November 26, 2022.