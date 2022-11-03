Queen Elizabeth's Unusual Jaguar Wagon Is Going Up For Auction

Given her former status as the reigning monarch of the British Empire, it's obvious that Queen Elizabeth was a fan of all things British prior to her passing at the age of 96 in September. That love of everything English extended not only to corgis but cars as well. In recent years, the queen was hardly seen without an army of Range Rover SUVs ferrying her and other royals around. If it wasn't a Ranger Rover, it was her custom armored Bentley limousine. The Bentley was a more refined take on the armored personnel carrier-like "The Beast" that American presidents use for safe transport. Like most Bentleys, the armored limo was stately and comfortable and had all the interior bells and whistles specified by the Queen herself.

Even when she was well into her 90s, the queen occasionally drove herself, something unheard of among world leaders today. She was often seen behind the wheel of one of the aforementioned Range Rovers, but sometimes she would drive a green 2009 Jaguar X-Type Estate wagon that she picked out herself. That same Jaguar will cross the auction block later this month.