Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special

On September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced the passing of long-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. Prior to her unfortunate passing, the queen was never far from two things: her iconic corgis and a custom Bentley limousine she was often seen traveling around in. Pictures of the queen traveling often depict her in a fleet of armored Range Rovers or a stately burgundy Bentley, the latter of which is no doubt the classier option.

The queen's Bentley served a purpose similar to that of the U.S. presidential Cadillac limousine nicknamed The Beast; its job was to transport Elizabeth II to wherever she needed to go safely, quickly, and comfortably. In the same way that the presidential Cadillac is more akin to an armored personnel carrier than a luxury vehicle, the queen's limo isn't your average Bentley.

In light of that, it's not surprising that the Bentley State Limousine was the second most expensive new vehicle in the world when a pair of the cars were given to the queen for her Golden Jubilee in 2002. The special model is estimated to be worth the equivalent of around $11 million, according to The Telegraph. On the outside, the limousine looks a lot like a classic Bentley, but the inside is another story altogether. Looks are very much deceiving in this case, as the limousine was specifically constructed to protect its royal passengers from all manner of unusual and dramatic attacks.