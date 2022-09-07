The Bentley Flying Spur Speed Is Not Your Normal Luxury Car
Bentley ceased production of its W12-powered Flying Spur in May 2022, but the British luxury automaker has something in store for those longing for its return. Bentley has unveiled the newest Flying Spur Speed, a more agile and sportier rendition of the automaker's flagship limousine. And yes, the Flying Spur Speed will come exclusively with Bentley's monstrous twin-turbo W12 engine, as the standard Flying Spur will only be available with a twin-turbo V8 or 2.9-liter turbo V6 with a mild hybrid powertrain.
Bentley calls the Flying Spur Speed the "most driving-focused" iteration of its Flying Spur sedan. It also has performance-driven hardware like all-wheel-drive, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring by braking, and a 48-volt adaptive suspension system that Bentley calls the Dynamic Ride system. It would be sinful to throw around a Flying Spur like you would a sports car, but it has the bases covered should the lucky Flying Spur owner decide to have some fun.
Standard twin-turbo W12 engine
The most driving-focused Bentley Flying Spur needs a mighty engine to match its name. Under the hood of the Flying Spur Speed is the brand's legendary twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 gas-fed mill pumping out a heady 626 brake horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. Bentley claims zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and a 207 mph top speed, impressive numbers for a limousine weighing close to 5,400 pounds. It has 84 more horses and 96 more lb-ft of torque than the V8-powered Flying Spur S, and it could scoot like nobody's business.
If you plan on doing a lot of driving in your Bentley limousine, the Flying Spur Speed will satisfy your whims. The turbo W12 engine sends all that grunt to an active all-wheel drive system via an 8-speed ZF dual-clutch automatic gearbox inherited from the Continental GT. Bentley adds that the AWD system automatically sends engine power to the front wheels as needed, helping to optimize the steering feel and the turn-in response of the vehicle while eliminating understeer.
Sportier handling
Bentley cars have an undeniable sporting pedigree despite their reputation for offering peerless luxury. The newest Flying Spur Speed has electronic all-wheel steering for better stability and easier maneuverability around town. The system turns the rear wheels in the same direction as the front wheels at higher speeds to improve handling, while the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction at slower velocities for easier parking and effortless three-point turns.
Moreover, the Flying Spur Speed has the Bentley Dynamic Ride system that utilizes adaptive dampers and a 48-volt anti-roll bar system to deliver a posh ride without penalizing the car's handling prowess. Reigning in all the engine savagery are gigantic 16.5-inch front brake discs with gloss red calipers derived from the Conti GT, which Bentley claims are the largest ever fitted to a production car. We think bright red calipers look out of place in a Flying Spur, so it's good to hear that gloss black calipers remain optional.
Go-fast styling
Of course, the Bentley Flying Spur Speed has all the expected styling quirks of the "Speed" monicker. Selecting the Styling Specification includes a front bumper splitter, tasteful side skirts (with metallic Bentley badging), a rear diffuser, and a subtle trunk spoiler, all handcrafted from glossy-finish carbon fiber (via Bentley). It also has a splattering of Speed badges inside and out to remind you and onlookers that you're inside the best-handling Flying Spur ever.
On the other hand, the Blackline Specification eliminates the exterior brightwork in favor of "Blackware" or dark-tinted chrome pieces like the radiator vanes, front grilles, window surrounds, door handles, the Flying B mascot, and exhaust tips. Bentley's 22-inch Speed wheels are standard and are offered in silver, gloss back, or dark tint finishes. Meanwhile, the optional 22-inch Sport wheels can also be yours in gloss black or satin.
Inside, the Flying Spur Speed's cabin is resplendent in Dinamica Pure, a material derived from 73% recycled polyester, in contrast to regular Dinamica fabric. Buyers could choose from five to 15 leather colors and a bewildering array of veneers like piano black, crown cut walnut, dark eucalyptus, or dark-stained burr walnut, to mention a few. Standard equipment includes front and rear comfort seats (with heating, ventilation, massaging, and memory features) and updated graphics for the digital instrument cluster.
The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed will arrive at U.S. dealerships in early 2023. The automaker did not mention the MSRP, but we figure a base price of around $260,000 is a nice ballpark amount, considering a V8-powered Flying Spur commands a hefty $200,000.