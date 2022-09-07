The Bentley Flying Spur Speed Is Not Your Normal Luxury Car

Of course, the Bentley Flying Spur Speed has all the expected styling quirks of the "Speed" monicker. Selecting the Styling Specification includes a front bumper splitter, tasteful side skirts (with metallic Bentley badging), a rear diffuser, and a subtle trunk spoiler, all handcrafted from glossy-finish carbon fiber (via Bentley). It also has a splattering of Speed badges inside and out to remind you and onlookers that you're inside the best-handling Flying Spur ever.

On the other hand, the Blackline Specification eliminates the exterior brightwork in favor of "Blackware" or dark-tinted chrome pieces like the radiator vanes, front grilles, window surrounds, door handles, the Flying B mascot, and exhaust tips. Bentley's 22-inch Speed wheels are standard and are offered in silver, gloss back, or dark tint finishes. Meanwhile, the optional 22-inch Sport wheels can also be yours in gloss black or satin.

Inside, the Flying Spur Speed's cabin is resplendent in Dinamica Pure, a material derived from 73% recycled polyester, in contrast to regular Dinamica fabric. Buyers could choose from five to 15 leather colors and a bewildering array of veneers like piano black, crown cut walnut, dark eucalyptus, or dark-stained burr walnut, to mention a few. Standard equipment includes front and rear comfort seats (with heating, ventilation, massaging, and memory features) and updated graphics for the digital instrument cluster.

The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed will arrive at U.S. dealerships in early 2023. The automaker did not mention the MSRP, but we figure a base price of around $260,000 is a nice ballpark amount, considering a V8-powered Flying Spur commands a hefty $200,000.