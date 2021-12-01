2022 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Blackline gives luxury a sinister twist

Bentley’s Mulliner division has introduced a new Blackline model for the 2022 Continental GT. The latest Blackline trim is available for both the coupe and convertible versions of the Continental GT. It features an exclusive array of distinctive, black-themed accents instead of the typical bright chrome trim you expect from a six-figure grand-touring coupe.

Bentley claims its newest Blackline responds to increasing global demand for dark-themed versions of its vehicle portfolio. In addition, the British automaker said almost 40-percent of international Continental GT orders would wear the Blackline trim. The changes include a black Bentley wing badge, a dark radiator bezel, and Beluga black mirror caps.

Of course, the Blackline version has a black radiator grille, dark lower bumper grilles, and bespoke 22-inch black wheels with self-leveling badges and a chrome ring, giving the impression of floating center caps as the wheels turn at speed. If you want something different, Mulliner is offering a black 22-inch wheel with contrasting polished spoke pockets.

Typical of a Bentley, the Conti GT Mulliner Blackline has a fully-customizable interior. You can choose from one of eight three-color interior combinations or a virtually limitless color palette, including premium, sustainable materials, cowhides, and threads. Fancy purple leather seats? Mulliner has you covered. The Blackline trim also includes Bentley’s diamond-quilted leather seats (first seen in the Flying Spur) featuring 712 individual stitches for each diamond, a “true mark of unrivaled automotive craftsmanship,” said the luxury carmaker.

Meanwhile, there are zero changes under the hood. You still get a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 motor pumping out 626 horsepower and a bewildering 664 pound-feet of torque, or a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. Both engines send power to all four wheels using a standard eight-speed automatic transmission.

Bentley made no mention of the MSRP, but the order books are open for the Continental GT Mulliner Blackline coupe and convertible. Expect base prices to start from $217,800 for the V8 coupe and upwards of $250,000 for the W12 convertible.