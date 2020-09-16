2021 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner coupe debuts with bespoke luxury options

The 2021 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner coupe is the latest member of Bentley’s Mulliner Collections portfolio. Featuring exclusive luxury upholstery and an almost endless array of customization options, the newest Continental GT Mulliner coupe will be displayed alongside the luscious Bentley Mulliner Baccalar (along with a still-unannounced new collection car) at Salon Privé in Blenheim Palace, the United Kingdom from September 22, 2020.

Unbeknownst to many, Bentley Mulliner is the oldest automotive coachbuilder in the world. If you want your Bentley to look unlike any other on the road, Mulliner will satisfy your whims. Consisting of three separate divisions (Mulliner Coachbuilt, Mulliner Collections Portfolio, and Mulliner Classic), Bentley’s custom arm is generating noise with its imminent revival of the classic 1929 Bentley Blower. Meanwhile, the latest Continental GT Mulliner coupe is brimming with bespoke touches to make any luxury car buyer scream in delight.

For starters, the car has a new ‘Double Diamond’ matrix front grille. You also get matching fender vents with the same diamond matrix pattern complete with chromed Mulliner branding. Additionally, the car has satin silver mirror caps with Mulliner branded welcome lamps. Opening either door reveals illuminated door sills with Mulliner text. Also standard are custom 22-inch wheels with self-leveling center badges similar to a Rolls-Royce.

The full Mulliner experience is evident in the cabin. The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner coupe is equipped with the Mulliner Driving Specification option which includes those trendy diamond-quilted seats, door trims, and rear quarter panels first seen in the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur.

But in the Conti GT, the diamond patterns are now home to both accent and contrast stitching. You can choose between eight different three-color leather combinations and 88 piano veneers to create a one-of-a-kind interior. Meanwhile, the seats have embroidered Mulliner logos, and even the floor mats were not spared from the Mulliner touch.

And that’s just for starters. The center console features a new diamond milled technical finish with walnut veneers and chrome overlays. You also get a Breitling clock in a brushed metal finish and bespoke instrument gauges that make the ‘virtual LED dials look like real metal’, said Bentley.

The Continental GT Mulliner is available with either a 6.0-liter W12 or 4.0-liter V8 engine. Bentley has yet to confirm pricing, but the order books will open this October with the first deliveries arriving early next year.