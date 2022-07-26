This Custom Armored Cadillac Escalade Can Shrug Off Assault Rifles And Grenades

Inkas, the Canadian automotive armoring brand that specializes in making toughened ultra-luxe vehicles, has given its signature reinforcement treatment to the Cadillac Escalade. The result of Inkas' tweaking is the Armored Cadillac Escalade "Chairman" VIP edition, a V8-powered machine that combines all of the SUV's luxuries and signature ride experience with ballistic protection.

Inkas touts CEN 1063 BR6 level protection for its custom Cadillac SUV, and claims that the vehicle offers "all-around ballistic protection from 7.62mm ammunition and up to 2 (two) DM51 hand grenades." According to Denmark's Aurum Security, a B6 layer can stop 30.06 AP armor piercing and penetrators round, and it's also quite resistant to explosions.

INKAS

As per ARMAT, which also specializes in providing similar security solutions, a CEN-certified EN 1063 security layer of the BR6 class is capable of stopping three rifle rounds (7.62 X51 caliber) traveling at roughly 2,690 feet per second and shot from a distance of approximately 4.7 inches. The Inkas Cadillac Escalade "Chairman" has also been decked out with reinforced suspension and door hinges.