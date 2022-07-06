The Special Detail Hidden On The Cadillac Escalade-V

If the V badge means anything in a Caddy, you can think of it as Popeye after devouring a can of spinach. The Escalade-V has a 6.2-liter supercharged gas-fed V8 engine derived from the hardcore CT5-V Blackwing. However, Cadillac engineers gave the mill a more substantial 2.65-liter R2650 TVS supercharger with four-lobe rotors capable of spinning to a heady 13,500 rpm. Pumping out up to 10 pounds of boost accessible with a heavy right foot, the Escalade-V offers 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque, making it the world's most powerful full-size luxury SUV. In addition, the blown V8 churns out maximum torque from 4,400 rpm, which means you get ultimate shove without burying the go-pedal, a trait that most luxury car or SUV buyers love.

Sure, the Escalade is an opulent (albeit pricey) family SUV, but the V badge and magnificent supercharged V8 have given it a renewed vigor. According to Cadillac, the Escalade-V could sprint from zero to 60 mph in under 4.4 seconds. It could also breach the quarter-mile run in 12.74 seconds at 110 mph. For context, the Escalade-V has more power than a Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and is faster than a RAM TRX at the dragstrip. Who says you can't have fun in a three-row luxury SUV?