2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Is A 682 Horsepower SUV Beast

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is the first Cadillac SUV to wear the coveted V-Series badge. The automaker confirmed the arrival of a high-performance V-Series Escalade earlier this year, and rumors immediately began swirling about what could be under the hood of what Cadillac refers to as "the industry's most powerful full-size SUV." We all know the Escalade as a roomy, luxurious V8-powered conveyance. However, the V-Series badge has given Caddy's upscale SUV some bragging rights at the dragstrip.

"We do not deploy the V-Series designation lightly," said Rory Harvey, Global Cadillac Vice President. "The arrival of the 2023 Escalade-V results from a rigorous development program that allows this highly anticipated model to meet the criteria and capability thresholds established by nearly two decades of inspired V-Series performance."

In addition, the new Escalade-V commemorates Cadillac's 120th anniversary. Henry Leland established the Cadillac brand in 1902 and named the automaker after the founder of Detroit, Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac. The first V-Series Cadillac was the CTS-V unveiled in 2004, and the ultra-high-performance Blackwing variants arrived in 2021 for the CT4-V and CT5-V.