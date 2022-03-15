Cadillac Drops A Super Cruise Upgrade Update

Self-driving cars have been around longer than most people might think, but they were never considered practical enough on a consumer level for manufacturers to go all in until recent years. Five years after its initial release, Cadillac's long-anticipated Super Cruise update will begin adding new features to select models from the luxury automaker this summer, the company has confirmed, one of the biggest upgrades to the hands-free driver assistance tech we've seen so far. The upcoming Super Cruise OTA Vehicle Software Update will be available for three current Cadillac models, though not every vehicle will get the same features.

The headline feature of the upcoming update will be Automatic Lane Change. When it launched back in 2017 on the Cadillac CT6, Super Cruise only operated in a single lane: if you needed to overtake, the system would deactivate and then re-enable once you were centered in the neighboring lane.