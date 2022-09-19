President Biden Had A Familiar Ride For The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was held Monday morning in London. Among the numerous state vehicles delivering dignitaries and heads of state to the ceremonies, one vehicle stood out: President Joe Biden's Presidential Cadillac limousine, also known as "The Beast." While members of the royal family were carried around in a fleet of Bentleys, Jaguars, Land Rovers, and Roll-Royces, the United States' Commander-in-Chief chose a decidedly more American vehicle.

President Biden's limousine is famous for sharing more characteristics with a military vehicle than your average Caddy. Specific details will likely remain classified for some time, but the Beast is rumored to be able to withstand explosions, grenades, chemical attacks, and all manner of small-arms fire.

The Beast is rumored to weigh around 20,000 pounds and is based on the GMC Topkick platform, a chassis originally intended for heavy-duty vehicles like dump trucks and large box trucks (via Car and Driver). The specific powerplant and transmission setup have not been revealed, but it's likely a fairly powerful setup, as the President's Caddy needs to be able to get out of danger in a hurry.