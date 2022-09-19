Queen Elizabeth's Final Hearse Has Literally Zero Horsepower

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is underway, and as with several British monarchs before her, the monarch's coffin is being transported on a unique vehicle. Instead of a hearse, the queen's coffin was placed on a gun carriage and pulled to the country's main cathedral at around 10:44 am local time. The carriage itself is a unique part of British state funerals and has been part of the send-offs of several of the queen's predecessors and Winston Churchill — who was one of the few non-royals to have been given a state funeral.

Britain's longest-reigning figurehead, and the second-longest reigning monarch in recorded history, passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 and spent her 70-year-long reign with the eyes of the world upon her. Her coronation, which took place in 1953, was the first to be fully televised, and her funeral is also set to become one of the most watched events in global history.

When the kind of carriage the queen's body was transported on had a cannon strapped to it, it would usually have been pulled by a pair of horses. However, due to the unique history of that particular carriage and the events preceding another famous British Queen's funeral, no horses are involved. Instead, personnel from the Royal Navy will be contributing to the precession by hauling Her Majesty's unique hearse through the streets of London.