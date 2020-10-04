2022 Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain tipped for 2.0L turbo engine option

A report is going around that shows a new engine option is coming for the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox and the 2022 GMC Terrain. Previously both vehicles had the option of a 2.0-liter inline-four cylinder gas engine, but it was dropped for both 2021 year-model vehicles. A new report has surfaced that claims when the vehicles return for the 2022 model year, a new turbo 2.0-liter inline-four engine option will be available.

Rather than the LTG engine used in the vehicles previously, the new engine will be a 2.0-liter inline-four LSY makes less power than the previous turbo engine, but promises more refinement in power delivery and reduced emissions. Reports indicate that the engine will make 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

The engine was initially expected to debut in the 2021 model year when the Equinox and Terrain were refreshed, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed that refresh back to 2022. 2021 will be the only model year for both vehicles where there is only one engine option in the form of the 1.5-liter four-cylinder LYX power plant.

The 1.5-liter engine currently available makes 170 horsepower and 203 pound-foot of torque. The discontinued LTG engine made 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The new engine makes slightly less power and torque than the discontinued model.

Presumably, the smaller 1.5-liter engine will carry over for the 2022 model year, but that is unclear. Considering most people tend to go with the standard engine when purchasing their vehicles, we would be surprised if less power and torque bother most buyers. Buyers will undoubtedly appreciate the extra fuel economy and smoothness. The coronavirus pandemic significantly impacted the automotive industry around the world and continues to do so.