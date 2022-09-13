The Queen Helped Design This Unique Hearse For Her Final Trip To Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II was known for, among other things, her massive car collection that was an eclectic mix of classic rides and luxe modern machines. From custom Bentleys to armored Land Rovers, the deceased British monarch's collection was always a topic of fascination. However, it might come as surprise to many to know that the queen also had a role in designing the vehicle that would carry her mortal remains following her demise.

According to a report from U.K. publication The Telegraph, the queen was "consulted on the plans" regarding the State Hearse that would be used for the funeral ceremony. The hearse was designed in collaboration with The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover. To recall, Land Rover cars have long been a favorite of the royal family, especially the queen, as her transport of choice and she was often seen driving one around on the palace premises.

Clad in a Royal Claret paint job, the hearse also sports Her Majesty The Queen's Personal Royal Cypher. For the unaware, it's the same color that also adorns the rides kept at Buckingham Palace's Royal Mews, which are used to transport members of the royal family for official duties to this day. The vehicle was used for the first time as it transported her coffin from RAF Northolt as it heads back to Buckingham Palace.