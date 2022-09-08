The 5 Most Unexpected Cars In Queen Elizabeth's Surprisingly Epic Collection

Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind her a stellar legacy of monarchy spanning seven decades, one that witnessed the United Kingdom go through a post-war upheaval, the shift away from an empire to a commonwealth state, the chills of the Cold War, and a hot geopolitical drama around an exit from the European Union. Lauded as a gracious personality by leaders across the world, the late British monarch was also known to be a fan of fancy rides, which is quite evident from her illustrious collection that includes some rare beauties from the past decades.

From vintage Rolls-Royces and fast Aston Martins to custom Bentleys, the royal car collection was quite a fascinating mix of rides. According to a 2017 estimate by Car Keys, the queen's collection of cars was worth around $11.5 million — of note, that's also said to be around the value of two very special Bentley cars used by the royal family. However, the rides she has been seen driving in her royal estate (or being driven around in) represent a mix of vehicles owned by her and official state cars.

Per the British Motor Museum database, the queen owned a 1966 Land Rover Series IIa, a 1983 Land Rover One Ten, and both 1971 and 1974 Rover P5B model years. For decades, the Rolls-Royce Phantom was the preferred car for the royal family as well as high-ranking state officials, but diversity slowly crept in during the later years. By the start of the 21st century, Bentleys had arrived, and soon, even hybrids and custom limousines, too. Here are the top five surprising cars from her collection.