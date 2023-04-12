Final Drive: The 2024 F-Type 75 Gives Old-School Jaguar One Last Time To Shine

Though the company has always made pretty cars, Jaguar's modern design renaissance was really kicked off by the C-X75 concept that debuted at the 2010 Paris Motor Show. It was absolutely stunning, and subsequently, the following year, Jaguar unveiled the C-X16 concept, giving the world its first glimpse of what would become the F-Type.

Interestingly, while the C-X16 was a spitting image for the F-Type coupe, the roadster came first in late 2013. I'll always remember my first time driving the F-Type roadster, goosing the throttle around every corner, the almost exaggerated exhaust burble reverberating off the walls of Detroit's abandoned factories on my "take the long way home" route.

It didn't take long to gel with the F-Type, but the arrival of the coupe in 2014 is what really sealed the deal. Much as I love a convertible (shoutout to my '99 Miata), the shape of the F-Type coupe is downright provocative. That long hood, sweeping fastback, wide haunches — it all works. A decade later, that original coupe still looks the absolute business, and I will never forgive Jaguar for ruining the F-Type's front end during its 2021 model year facelift. At least that rear three-quarter view still slaps.