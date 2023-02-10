2023 BMW M4 CSL Review: Brutally Good

The BMW M4 CSL is like a double dog dare. It's an instigator. A bully. It demands to be driven hard and will punish you for attempting docility. That loud, jerky thunk from first gear to second in the grocery store parking lot? That's just the CSL complaining. Errands? Pfft. That's not this M4's jam.

On the other hand, head out to a winding road on a warm day and the CSL becomes a true confidant. It's perfectly poised and super sharp, but not so buttoned up that it doesn't feel alive and tactile in your hands.

Tyler Clemmensen

The headline figure about the M4 CSL is its weight — or rather, how much it's lost. At 3,640 pounds, the CSL is 240 pounds lighter than an M4 Competition Coupe. Removing the rear seats and installing a solid partition between the cabin and trunk saves 46 pounds, the carbon fiber buckets up front reduce weight by 53 pounds, and ditching some sound insulation sheds another 33 pounds. Beyond that, the M4 CSL uses carbon fiber on its roof, hood and trunk lid, for an additional 24-pound reduction, and a number of chassis and exhaust components are made from lightweight materials, too.